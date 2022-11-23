Patronis: EVs Spontaneously Combust, Threaten 1st Responders

Did you know there’s no effective way to fully extinguish an electric vehicle (EV) fire?

I know because this writer witnessed it with his very own eyes following Hurricane Ian.

The state fire marshal's office was assessing recovery efforts in southwest Florida.

There it was! An EV continually reigniting.

Even after I left the scene, the car was loaded onto the tow truck where it again reignited.

Unlike combustion engines, firefighters need tens-of-thousands of gallons of water to keep hot batteries cooled.

But — the second the water stops flowing, the batteries quickly heat up, reigniting!

As if the preceding weren't enough, another concerning detail in all of this is that the fire was caused by saltwater intrusion from Ian's Gulf of Mexico storm-surge waters.

We queried the federal agency governing vehicle safety issues about risks related to saltwater’s effects on lithium ion batteries.

They told us that yes, saltwater can form "bridges" creating "shorts" within the batteries, This in turn causes "self-heating" and the potential for "fire-ignition."

Translation?

If a car was left behind and inundated by storm surge, there’s a risk that a vehicle could spontaneously ignite, burning down everything around it, including a home.

This is a very real and serious problem for our state's and nation's first responders.

It’s potentially deadly.

Unfortunately the entire issue was met with a collective shrug by manufacturers.

Even worse, when this writer brought the issue up, someone with the Electric Vehicle Association said that raising awareness about this was part of a "scare tactic," and that I have an "agenda" against "cleaner" and "cheaper" access to transportation.

In the interests of full disclosure, I actually own a Tesla. I like its technology.

The car responds to the throttle impressively.

It's display components are simple. As an aside, frankly, this writer admires the way Tesla disrupted the market, adding technology to make the ride safer.

What I don’t like, however, is perceivable cold indifference by EV industry to first responders, and to others potentially adversely impacted by EV's spontaneous combustion risk.

Until Ian, there’s never been a weather event where there have been so many EVs that adversely impacted by saltwater.

In southwest Florida, the three county area pulverized by Ian, 9,700 EVs were registered to the region.

Within the 50-meter impact zone experiencing storm surge, there were 3,400 Teslas.

Since the storm, we’ve identified 16 EV fires related to Ian.

One of the fires burned down a garage.

We’ve asked federal officials who are supposed to regulate EVs, how long this threat will continue to hover over us.

There is no credible figure, equally reflective of a credible answer.

There haven't been enough studies to pin-down how much of a risk communities face, so what’s happening in Florida with these cars is amounts to one giant science experiment.

To protect life and property, we've asked manufacturers to help us find out where these cars are. God forbid there’s an EV stuck in a garage that burns a home down with someone in it.

Manufacturers either have not responded, or at least provided us a version of "We don’t collect that data." That's just hard to believe.

For an industry priding itself on its technological capabilities, they become perceptably quiet when pressed for assistance in this regard.

And this, emanating from an industry subsidized by taxpayers.

The Transportation Bill Joe Biden signed into law included $7.5 billion for EV charging stations. Additionally, the absurdly titled "Inflation Reduction Act" (IRA) included a $7,500 federal tax break for EVs over 10 years.

We are not letting up on this issue.

The whole emergency response apparatus helping communities rebuild after storms needs to plan for this new threat. Now.

Moreover, with 6 percent of all new vehicle sales being EVs, this is a growing danger — especially to communities along coastlines.

Might we ever see the manufacturers step-up and help get any compromised cars off the road before someone gets hurt?

Might we ever see manufacturers communicate with their customers on protecting themselves?

Might we ever see the manufacturers put forward resources and figure out a way to suppress fires before they start, or at the very least, put forward a notification system?

When government is covering some of the bills for the growth of this industry, their attitude has frankly been too smug when it comes to protecting first responders.

It shouldn’t take the threat of someone dying in an EV fire for the industry to do more, but the current strategy of rolling the dice and hoping for the best is worth noting next time they electrical carmakers go to Washington begging for more money.

Jimmy Patronis currently serves as the State of Florida's Chief Financial Officer. He served in the Florida House of Representatives and subsequently, he was appointed to serve on Florida’s Public Service Commission, as well as the Constitution Revision Commission.