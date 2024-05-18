WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hush money | case | donald trump | testify | attorneys | michael cohen | reimbursements

Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Trump Shouldn't Testify

By    |   Saturday, 18 May 2024 12:34 PM EDT

Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett says former President Donald Trump shouldn't take the stand in his hush-money case.

"I think" Trump "probably wants to" take the stand, "but his attorneys are advising against it," Burchett told Rita Cosby, host of Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"I just don't see him needing to go up there, ma'am. Because with [Michael] Cohen's testimony, you know, the only person believing Cohen right now is Rosie O'Donnell, and I understand they have quite the chummy relationship right now — texting back and forth. So no, I don't see any point at all for President Trump to take the stand."

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying internal Trump Organization business records. The charges stem from paperwork such as invoices and checks that were deemed legal expenses in company records. Prosecutors say those payments largely were reimbursements to Cohen, Trump's attorney, who paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump.

