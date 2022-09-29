Pam Bondi to Newsmax: Dems Using Hurricane Ian for Political Gain

Pam Bondi condemned MSNBC host Joy Reid's comparison of residents fleeing Hurricane Ian to illegal immigration at the southern border during a Thursday appearance on Newsmax.

The former Florida attorney general also claimed on "Eric Bolling The Balance" that Democrats "are out to get conservatives," even if that means using natural disasters to forward their climate change and immigration policy agendas.

"People need help right now. [Reid] had a national platform ... There are all kinds of things that she could have been saying to unite people and bring people together. And that's what our party does. That's what we do, in the case of tragedy and things like a hurricane," Bondi stated.

"It's just a shame for our country that it's come to that point — that it evolved that much," she added.

Bondi's statement responded to Reid's comments Wednesday, where the latter told Republicans to "be careful about attacking people who have to move to save their own lives" — analogizing hurricane evacuations to the border crisis.

"You never know when it's your people that have to move, when it's your people who have to migrate, when it's your people who have to get on that road," Reid stated. "Just a thought."

The outrage comes as southwestern Florida communities begin the trudging process of recovering from Hurricane Ian, which landed outside Cape Coral as a Category 4 with wind up to 150 mph.

"Hurricane Ian will test the financial preparedness of some insurers to cover losses to their portfolios, in particular smaller Florida carriers with high exposure concentrations in the impacted areas," RMS analyst and meteorologist Jeff Waters told ABC News.

