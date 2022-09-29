Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Fla. Lawmakers Did Great Job to Prep for Ian

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., told Newsmax Thursday that the state Legislature and the state's GOP governor, Ron DeSantis, have done a great job to prepare for Hurricane Ian, which has ripped through much of Florida over the last few days.

"We have a fantastic state Legislature, they plan, they prepare, under the governor's leadership," Waltz told "Prime News." "They've stored reserves financially," and noted that, even though Florida has no state income tax, "they're just wise stewards of the taxpayer dollars."

However, "we will need federal help," Waltz continued. "That's my role in Congress. And we will fight for Florida [to] get its fair share. But it all starts with our local officials and our state officials in Florida planning, preparing, and doing the great job that they're doing."

Waltz also commended the first responders, members of the Coast Guard, Border Patrol and National Guard, adding that 1,200 of the 5,000 Guardsmen called up had just gotten back from overseas, and "literally high-fived, hugged or kissed their families before they were back out on duty."

