With Info Request to Ex-UN Official, Comer Zeroes In on Biden-China Business

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., is calling on Vuk Jeremic, Serbia's former minister of foreign affairs from 2007 to 2012 and U.N. General Assembly president from 2012 to 2013, to appear before the House oversight panel to discuss his relationship with Hunter Biden and his work with energy conglomerate CEFC China Energy.

On Tuesday, Comer sent a letter to Jeremic, requesting he "schedule a transcribed interview with Committee staff and produce certain documents related to CEFC, Robert Hunter Biden, James Biden, and their business associates."

In his letter, Comer, who chairs the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, suggested that Jeremic holds "records and information related to the Biden family's foreign business dealings."

From 2017 to 2018, according to the Washington Examiner, Hunter Biden received "at least $5 million in payments from CEFC," as well as al $1 million retainer from CEFC deputy Patrick Ho, whom Hunter would describe as the "f***ing spy chief of China."

But on Dec. 1, 2015, Jeremic approached Biden and his business associate Eric Schwerin about meeting with Ye Jianming, then-chairman of CEFC China Energy.

On Dec. 5, 2015, Jeremic, who at the time was a consultant for CEFC, wrote to Biden's associate Schwerin: "On Sunday, December 6th, I will have a private dinner in DC with an old friend from China — Ye Jianming— one of the 10 wealthiest Chinese businessmen. He is the Chairman and majority owner of CEFC China Energy‎, a second-largest privately owned company on Shanghai stock exchange. He's very young and dynamic (39), with the top-level connections in his country. They have recently started making big investments abroad (billions of dollars), and plan on doing much more. I am confident that many interesting projects may come out of that in the future."

Comer requested that Jeremic produce a set of the requested documents by March 7. They include:

"1. All documents and communications, between 2014 to the present, with Robert Hunter Biden, James Biden, Eric Schwerin, Devon Archer, and James Gilliar;

2. All documents and communications, between 2014 to the present, with any associate of CEFC, including Chairman Ye Jianming and Patrick Ho; and

3. An answer to the query "To your knowledge, did DOJ redact Hunter Biden's name from Exhibit 2739R in United States v. Patrick Ho?"

Reports say Hunter first met Jeremic in 2014, when the Serbian was a director at the Mexican state-owned energy firm Pemex and Hunter was on the board of a Ukrainian energy firm: Burisma Holdings. Emails show the two were involved in discussions for a partnership between their respective companies.

In 2020, a European watchdog group, the Royal United Services Institute, noted in a report that Jeremic's connections to CEFC "appear to follow a pattern of political influence with the aim of serving China's core political and business interests."

"In the case of Jeremic, this included helping CEFC establish new contacts within the U.N. framework and making deals on its behalf, in exchange for political prominence through meetings with Xi Jinping and a lucrative consultancy position with CEFC following his U.N. post," the report read.

House Republicans have long contended that Hunter Biden has, in the past, traded on access to his famous father, President Joe Biden, to secure lucrative positions and benefit financially.

At the time of the dealings involving the Chinese company, Joe Biden was vice president under President Barack Obama.

For its part, the Biden administration has consistently dismissed allegations of wrongdoing and influence peddling.