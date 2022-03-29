Rep. Matt Gaetz Gets Hunter Biden's Laptop Into Congressional Record

The external hard-drive components of Hunter Biden's laptop computer are now a matter of record.

At a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., received permission to enter the hard-drive contents of Biden's seized laptop into the Congressional Record.

While interviewing Bryan Vorndran, assistant director of the FBI's Cyber Division, Gaetz inquired about the status and whereabouts of the laptop, which the FBI reportedly obtained from a Delaware repair shop in April 2019.

Vorndran, who had attended Tuesday's oversight hearing for different reasons, would not comment on matters regarding the seized laptop, other than saying he'd gladly take the complaint back to the FBI Cyber Division.

After the spirited give-and-take with Vorndran, Gaetz held up what appeared to be a small external hard drive from the seized laptop. He then offered, "I seek unanimous consent to enter into the record of this committee, content from, files from, and copies from the Hunter Biden laptop."

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., initially blocked Gaetz's request, but eventually dropped his objection.

In the aftermath, Gaetz posted a video of the oversight hearing on Twitter, accompanied by the following message:

Moments ago, I successfully entered the hard drive of Hunter Biden’s laptop into the Congressional Record.

SUBPOENA HUNTER BIDEN!

According to the New York Post, Mac's Repair Shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac, who is legally blind, says he couldn't identify the person who initially left Biden's MacBook Pro laptop at his Delaware shop three years ago.

In October 2020, Mac Isaac turned over the hard-drive contents of Biden's laptop to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was then-President Donald Trump's personal lawyer. That led to a major story from the Post, detailing the materials from the seized laptop.

This all occurred in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election between Trump and Joe Biden, Hunter's father. During this period, a number of media sources verified the authenticity of Hunter Biden's seized laptop, whereas other entities dismissed the controversy as mere Russian disinformation.

Two weeks ago, however, The New York Times acknowledged the contents of Hunter Biden's seized laptop as authentic.



