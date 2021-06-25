Attorney With Hunter Biden Ties Nominated to DOJ Post

President Joe Biden nominated someone connected to his son Hunter for a top post at the Justice Department, the Washington Examiner reported.

Hampton Dellinger, a former longtime partner at the law firm where Hunter Biden once worked, was nominated last Friday to be assistant attorney general for DOJ’s Office of Legal Policy.

The Examiner reported Dellinger was a partner at Boies, Schiller, and Flexner from May 2013 through last year, according to LinkedIn.

Hunter Biden was a counsel at the same firm, which helped him land Ukrainian energy company Burisma as a client. He also took a lucrative position on the company's board.

In his memoir "Beautiful Things," Biden discussed the firm’s involvement with Burisma.

"I brought Burisma to Boies Schiller Flexner. … They wanted to see whether Burisma was legit or plagued with corruption before taking them on," he wrote.

The Office of Legal Policy is to "serve as the primary policy advisor to the Attorney General," the DOJ website says.

Hunter Biden reportedly has been under investigation since 2018 as federal authorities scrutinize his taxes, and possibly his foreign business dealings, the Examiner reported Thursday.

Emails from Hunter Biden's hard drive show Dellinger "worked on the Crisis Management and Government Response team" at Boies, Schiller, and Flexner, reported the Washington Free Beacon, which added emails also showed firm partner William Isaacson arranged a dinner at his home for members of the response team in March 2014.

"Isaacson wrote in one email that Biden, Dellinger, and several others had confirmed their attendance at the party," the Free Beacon reported, according to the Examiner. "The next day, Heather King, a partner at the firm, asked Biden whether he would be available to meet with the Crisis Management and Government Response team. Biden introduced Burisma Holdings as a possible client for Boies Schiller Flexner the following month."

Dellinger’s involvement in any specific Burisma-related work is unclear, though a firm webpage showed him listed among its attorneys in June 2014 and beyond, the Examiner said.

Burisma hired Hunter Biden to serve on its board in 2014 while Joe Biden served as vice president under Barack Obama.

A recent report said Hunter Biden’s inner circle in 2016 scrambled to put together a story explaining two years of unpaid taxes from Burisma, and were discussing offering evidence to federal officials investigating Biden’s business partner Devon Archer. Federal authorities subpoenaed some of Hunter Biden’s business records, emails from a seized laptop shows.

Archer was convicted in 2018 for securities fraud and conspiracy charges.

Hunter Biden sent an email to Archer in April 2014, little more than a week before then-Vice President Joe Biden gave a press conference with Ukraine's prime minister. Hunter Biden wrote, "the announcement of my guys [sic] upcoming travels should be characterized as part of our advice and thinking — but what he will say and do is out of our hands," the Examiner reported.

In the laptop emails obtained by the New York Post, Hunter Biden also wrote to Archer about his financial expectations, "If we are not protected financially regardless of the outcome we could find ourselves frozen out of a lot of current and future opportunities," Hunter Biden wrote, according to the Post.

"The contract should begin now — not after the upcoming visit of my guy. That should include a retainer in the range of 25k p/m [$25,000 per month] w/ additional fees where appropriate for more in depth work to go to BSF [Boies Schiller Flexner] for our protection. Complete separate from our respective deals re board participation."

Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released a joint report in September 2020 that said the "earliest payment from Burisma related to Hunter Biden appears to have been made to Boies, Schiller, and Flexner LLP," the Examiner reported.

"On May 7, 2014, ... Burisma sent Boies Schiller a payment of $250,000. Approximately one week later, on May 12, 2014, Hunter Biden joined Archer on Burisma’s board of directors. Burisma made a second payment to Boies Schiller on Sept. 16, 2014, in the amount of $33,039.77."

The Examiner said the Republican senators added, "It is unclear whether any of the funds sent from Burisma to Boies Schiller were used to pay for services that Hunter Biden was supposed to provide to Burisma as a member of the board."