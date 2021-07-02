Report: Photos on Hunter Biden's Laptop Show Bidens With Carlos Slim

Photos found on a laptop belonging to President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden reportedly show the Bidens with Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim in 2015, when Hunter and his associates were working on business deals in Latin America.

Biden insisted during his 2020 presidential campaign that he never discussed international business dealings with his son. The photos, which were provided to Fox News and The New York Post, were taken on November 19, 2015, according to timestamps. Fox also notes that the timestamp corresponds with an email noting a meeting scheduled that day at 8:30 a.m. that reads "Breakfast with Dad – NAVOBS," an apparent reference to the vice president’s residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory.

Another email, which was sent the next day by Eric Schwerin of Hunter Biden’s firm Rosemont Seneca, includes a headline from Politico Playbook that states, "SPOTTED: Carlos Slim in the lobby yesterday morning of the Georgetown Four Seasons."

Another photo shows Biden and Hunter with Slim, Interjet CEO Miguel Aleman Magnani, chairman Miguel Aleman Velasco; and Jeff Cooper, an associate of Hunter’s who is a former managing partner at the law firm SimmonsCooper.

On February 24, 2016, Hunter Biden reportedly wrote in an email to Magnani using the communications system onboard Air Force Two saying: "We are arriving late tonight on Air Force 2 to Mx City. I’m attending meeting w/ President N [Peña Nieto] and dad. Would love to see you but you never respond. I am really upset by it . . . I want you at the plane when the VP lands with your Mom and Dad and you completely ignore me."

He added: "I’ve looked at what your family has done and want to follow in that tradition ... We have been talking about business deals for 7 years. And I really appreciate you letting me stay at your resort villa ... but I have brought every single person you have ever asked me to bring to the F’ing White House and the Vice President’s house and the inauguration and then you go completely silent ... You make me feel like I’ve done something to offend you."

The White House told Fox that Biden maintains that he never discussed overseas business with his son. Representatives for Slim and a lawyer for Hunter Biden did not respond to requests for comment.

Hunter Biden told CBS News in April that he didn’t even know if the computer in question actually belonged to him at any point, though he did say it was possible.

"There could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me," he said. "It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was ... Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me. Or that there was a laptop stolen from me."