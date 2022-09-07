Rasmussen Poll: Majority Says Hunter Biden's Laptop Still Important Story

Hunter Biden's laptop with emails that exposed possible improprieties in foreign business dealings remains an important story to voters, a Rasmussen Reports survey found.

When asked "How important is the story about Hunter Biden's laptop?" Rasmussen Reports' latest poll revealed 63% of likely voters said the story is "important," including 44% saying the story is "very important."

A total of 34% said they do not believe the story is important, including 17% who say it is not at all important.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently said a warning from the FBI about "Russian propaganda" caused the social media giant to censor the story about the first son's laptop in the weeks before the 2020 election.

Nearly half (48%) of likely voters said Joe Biden likely would not have been elected president if the media had fully reported the story about the laptop before the election.

A total of 46% said they did not think the story likely would have changed the election's outcome.

Voters also were asked: "How likely is it that Joe Biden was consulted about and perhaps profited from his son Hunter's overseas business deals including at least one involving a company in mainland China?"

The responses included 62% believing it is likely – including 47% saying it is very likely – that the president was consulted about his son Hunter's overseas business deals.

A total of 33% said it was unlikely Biden was consulted.

The Rasmussen Reports poll found 67% of voters have closely followed news coverage about Hunter Biden, including 38% who have followed the news "very closely."

Among voters who have followed the news about Hunter Biden closely, 77% believe the story about the laptop is very important and 76% think it is very likely that Joe Biden was consulted about Hunter's foreign business deals.

A whopping 85% of Republicans consider the story about Hunter Biden's laptop at least somewhat important. That joined 46% of Democrats and 61% of unaffiliated voters.

A total of 82% of Republicans, 42% of Democrats, and 62% of unaffiliated voters think it is at least somewhat likely that Joe Biden was consulted about and perhaps profited from Hunter's overseas business deals.

As for whether Joe Biden would have won the election if media had covered the laptop story fully, 66% of Republicans, 27% of Democrats, and 50% of unaffiliated voters said it was unlikely.

The Rasmussen Reports survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted Aug. 31-Sept. 1. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.