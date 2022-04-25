Jen Psaki Dodges Hunter Biden Associate Question During WH Media Session

White House press secretary Jen Psaki evaded a Hunter Biden-related question Monday, specifically inquiring about business associate Eric Schwerin's many visits to the White House, while Joe Biden served as vice president.

According to a New York Post report, Schwerin visited the White House 19 times from 2009-15 — a seemingly inordinate number considering President Biden previously stated that he had "never spoken" with Hunter Biden about "his overseas business dealings."

For Monday's media session, PBS reporter Lisa Desjardins asked about the 19 reported visits, along with, "Can you help us understand why that business partner had access and what those meetings were about?"

Psaki, who'll be leaving the White House for a reported TV opportunity with MSNBC next month, replied, "I don't have any information on that. I'm happy to check and see if we have any more comment."

Earlier on Monday, President Biden reportedly did not respond to a similar question regarding the Post's findings.

Citing that same report, Schwerin's 19 White House visits included a Nov. 17, 2010, meeting in the West Wing with then-VP Biden. The other eight meetings reportedly involved Schwerin and aides to Joe and Jill Biden — from 2009-13.

Psaki's vague reply comes a month after the Washington Post and New York Times verified documents from a former Hunter Biden laptop. That story was first published in October 2020 — just weeks before the presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Emails from Hunter Biden's laptop reportedly indicate Schwerin — who was president of Hunter's firm Rosemont Seneca Partners — had access to Joe Biden’s personal finances, including being involved with the elder Biden's taxes and discussing the then-vice president's financial future with him.

In 2019, the FBI seized control of a Hunter Biden laptop left in a Delaware-based repair shop. The contents of the laptop have yet to be released to the public, in full; but last month, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., successfully included the hard-drive components of Hunter Biden's captured laptop into the Congressional Record.

The current Hunter Biden probe has since been expanded to possible acts of money laundering and the violation of lobbying laws, according to reports. Last week, the Washington Post confirmed that in 2017 and 2018, Hunter Biden and the president's brother, James Biden, controlled $4.8 million in payments from a Chinese energy conglomerate.

Earlier in April, a witness in the Hunter Biden grand jury proceedings was asked about Biden's deal with CEFC China Energy Co., along with the identity of "the big guy" during sworn testimony in Wilmington, Delaware, according to a New York Post report.

Citing the Post report, a source familiar with the grand jury's work says the question had been posed after the witness was shown a piece of evidence, which included the cryptic query of "10 held by H for the big guy?"

The line of grand-jury questioning follows up a separate New York Post report from October 2020, when James Gilliar, a former business partner to Hunter Biden, outlined the proposed percentage distribution of equity in a company that was created as a joint venture with CEFC China Energy Co.

At his 2020 impeachment trial, then-President Trump's defense team cited Obama-era visitor logs that indicated Biden met with his son's business partner Devon Archer, April 16, 2014 — around the time Hunter Biden joined the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, where he earned a reported $1 million per year.

At the time, then-VP Joe Biden led U.S. policy toward Ukraine.

Citing the New York Post report, documents and a photo indicated that Joe Biden attended a 2015 DC dinner with a group of his son’s associates — including Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi, a trio of Kazakhs and the Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina and her husband, ex-Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov.

A Senate report from 2020 uncovered that, in 2014, Baturina paid $3.5 million to a firm linked to Hunter Biden.

Also citing the Post, documents and photos indicated that Hunter Biden introduced his dad to business associates from China, Mexico, Russia and Ukraine — including at the vice president's residence in Washington, D.C.

And according to the Post, a photo depicts Joe Biden posing with the Kazakhstani group at the dinner and one day after the gathering, Pozharskyi emailed the then-second son to thank him for the opportunity to meet his father.