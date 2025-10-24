Hunter Biden Was Irate When Obama Led Joe Biden Off Stage at Fundraiser

Hunter Biden says he was irate when former President Barack Obama led his father off the stage at a Hollywood fundraiser last year that he almost "jumped up on the stage and said, 'Don't ever f***ing do that to the president of the United States again. Ever."

Hunter Biden made the comment in a soon-to-be-published book by ABC News' Jonathan Karl titled, "Retribution: Donald Trump and the Campaign That Changed America," according to Axios.

Video from the star-studded fundraiser in June 2024 circulated on social media with claims that then-President Joe Biden froze onstage as he exited the event.

Obama grabbed Biden by the wrist and tugged him in the direction of the curtains after the moment.

"I knew that that was going to be a meme," Hunter Biden said. "That really, really, really, really pissed me off."

He also insisted his father had been taking time to acknowledge the crowd.

Members of Biden's campaign and administration said the Democratic president stopped to take in cheers and applause as he left the sit-down with Obama and Jimmy Kimmel.

Then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump shared a video on his social media platform Truth Social that showed a grainy clip of Biden stopping and looking out into the audience as he departed. "Is this really who you want to be your president?" Trump asked in the post.

Separate footage from the event, provided to The Associated Press by Biden campaign spokesperson James Singer, showed the president waving, pointing, clapping, and giving the thumbs-up to the audience alongside Obama while Kimmel waited off to the side.

Biden then stood still for about seven seconds, looking out at the crowd. He started moving again when Obama briefly took his arm and put his hand on his back as the pair walked offstage.

The New York Times later reported that Obama was "startled" with how disoriented Joe Biden was at the fundraiser.

Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race in mid-July, citing "the best interest of my party and the country."