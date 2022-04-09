Hunter Biden's Texts Reveal He Was Paying Dad's Expenses

Text messages on Hunter Biden's old laptop reveal his grousing about sending as much as 50% of his earnings to his father over the years, including telling his daughter that he had to "pay for everything" for three decades.

"I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years," Hunter Biden complained to his daughter, Naomi, in one of the texts written in January 2019, reports The New York Post.

"It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike pop, I won’t make you give me half your salary."

"Pop," the Post notes, is Hunter Biden's nickname for his father, President Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden, as the eventual president's second-born son, reaped the benefits of his father's reputation and name as a powerful U.S. senator for much of his adult life, including obtaining jobs that paid hundreds of thousands of dollars despite his young age, and even getting out of a drug possession charge when he was just 18 years old, the Post notes.

But that access came with the expectation that he'd pay the money back to his family, according to the texts and emails found on the laptop, which was dropped off at a repair shop in Delaware in April 2019.

The data doesn't contain direct evidence of the money transfers, but still spells out how he was expected to help with his father's home expenses while he was serving as vice president under former President Barack Obama.

In an email to Hunter Biden from business partner Eric Schwerin, on June 5, 2010, titled "JRB Bills," money was being spent to upkeep Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. JRB are the initials for President Biden, whose full name is Joseph Robinette Biden.

The bills included $1,239 to fix an air conditioner at "mom-mom’s cottage," another $1,475 to paint the 'back wall and columns at the lake house," and $475 'for shutters."

Schwerin also wrote, in an email almost a week later, that he'd gotten Joe Biden's tax refund check for Delaware, suggesting he was able to have personal access to the then-vice president's accounts.

At the time, Schwerin was president of Rosemont Seneca Partners, the Chinese-linked investment firm where Hunter Biden was working.

There was evidence that Biden was sometimes reimbursing his son, even if he didn't know he was, as Schwerin wrote to Hunter biden that he was depositing money in Joe Biden's account while writing his son a check back, since "he owes it to you. Don't think I need to run it by him, but if you want to go ahead."

Schwerin also indicated, in a July 6, 2010 email titled "JRB Future Memo," that he was in touch with the elder Biden on his personal financial matters.

The Bidens' linked finances, meanwhile, on occasion were involved in the son's personal life as well, including in 2018, when he accidentally transferred $25,000 to an escort, triggering a visit from the Secret Service. An agent was also texting him to remind him that the money was "linked to Celtic's account," using the Secret Service name assigned to the elder Biden when he was still vice president.