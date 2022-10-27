Poll: Voters Say Probe of Hunter Biden 'Warranted' If GOP Wins House

Most voters said that an investigation into President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, would be "warranted" if Republicans took control of the House in the upcoming midterm elections, according to a new poll.

USA Today and Suffolk University found in a survey released on Thursday that most voters think an investigation would occur if the GOP gains control of the House, and just over half think that this would be "warranted," including about 1 in 5 Democrats:

75% say an investigation would happen if the GOP won the House.

17% say an investigation would not happen.

52% say an investigation would be warranted.

84% of Republicans say an investigation would be warranted.

22% of Democrats say an investigation would be warranted.

The poll also found that voters are split on whether or not Republicans would impeach Biden, with 42% saying they would and 50% saying they would not. Republicans are divided on whether or not to support impeachment, with 54% backing the idea and 39% opposing it.

USA Today and Suffolk University polled 1,000 likely voters in the midterm elections from October 19-24, 2022 with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.