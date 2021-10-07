Report: Biden's Brother-in-Law Sought Hunter's Help for Chinese Business License

President Joe Biden's brother-in-law sought Hunter Biden's help in securing a Chinese business license to expand his telemedicine companies, Fox News reported.

John Owens reached out to Hunter Biden in 2014 for assistance, saying he needed the license to be "secured very quickly" for companies MediGuide America and MediGuide Insurance Services International, Fox News said Thursday. The media outlet based its report on emails it had obtained.

Owens, known as Jack, emailed his nephew on May 9, 2014, and said his companies had reached a "serious stage" in negotiations with a China-based insurance company. He added that he wouldn’t be able to "seal this deal" without a "Chinese Business License."

"Time pressures are very tight, plus the fact that we do not yet have one has caused a slight credibility bump in the company's mind," Owens wrote, Fox News reported. "This all translates into a need for a Business License, and one secured very quickly.

"While this might seem to be a mundane task, I have come to understand that matters such as a Business License can end up taking an inordinate amount of time ... time we just do not have."

Owens also said that he would be "most appreciative of any help."

Hunter Biden replied within an hour, saying, "Working on it-back to you ASAP."

Fox News said the younger Biden then forwarded Owens' email to Thornton Group Chairman James Bulger, nephew of mobster Whitey Bulger, and co-founder of the Thornton Group.

Biden also forwarded the email to Michael Lin, a member of New York-based advocacy group Committee of 100, which has ties to the United Front, an influence operation of the Chinese Communist Party, Fox said.

The Committee of 100 has had multiple conferences sponsored by China Daily, a communist government-run media outlet.

"See email below. It's from my Uncle Jack. Is there a way we can help him expedite this? Time is of the essence here," Hunter Biden wrote.

In an email response the next morning, Bulger said he would discuss the issue with Lin to see how they could "help."

Bulger sent Hunter Biden another email three days later.

"Me and Michael had a call with Jack this morning I think we have a solution for hi[s] China problem," Bulger wrote. "Michael and Ran are researching the regs and laws right now but our Thornton WOFE will likely be ok for Jacks company to use."

Bulger likely was referring to the wholly foreign-owned enterprise of the Thornton Group, the company Bulger and Lin co-founded, Fox News said.

Fox News reported it was unclear whether Bulger and Lin were able to secure a business license for Owens, or whether Thornton’s "WOFE" was sufficient for China's laws.

Mediguide's website, though, says the company came to "an agreement with AnyHealth Shanghai."

"MediGuide and AnyHealth intend to expand MediGuide’s business in China under the name of 'MediGuide China,'" the website reads, Fox News reported. "AnyHealth Shanghai will be legally representing MediGuide International LLC in China. "