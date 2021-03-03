Fox News: Hunter Biden Probe 'Active and Ongoing,' WH Not Involved

A federal investigation into the “tax affairs” of Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, is reportedly “active and ongoing,” according to Fox News’ sources, who say that the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware is “treating it seriously.”

Sources told Fox News that the U.S. attorney’s office “has not heard from the White House” about the matter, or from Judge Merrick Garland, Biden’s nominee for U.S. Attorney General. Garland said last week in his confirmation hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee that he has not talked about the investigation with Biden.

“The president made abundantly clear in every public statement before and after my nomination that decisions about investigations and prosecutions will be left to the Justice Department,” he told senators.

"That was the reason that I was willing to take on this job," Garland said. "So the answer is no."

He also said that he heard the probe was “proceeding discreetly.”

An attorney for Hunter Biden did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News. Hunter Biden confirmed last December that he was under investigation.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” he said in a statement at the time.