Tags: hunter biden | donald trump | abbe lowell

Lawyer: Trump's Comments Put Hunter Biden in Danger

Friday, 14 July 2023 01:16 PM EDT

A lawyer for Hunter Biden claims that former President Donald Trump's social media posts are putting the first son and others in danger.

Attorney Abbe Lowell sent a cease-and-desist letter to Trump's legal team on Thursday, ABC News reported.

"This is not a false alarm," Lowell wrote in his letter, ABC News reported. "We are just one such social media message away from another incident, and you should make clear to Mr. Trump — if you have not done so already — that Mr. Trump’s words have caused harm in the past and threaten to do so again if he does not stop."

Cited in the letter were situations in which Lowell alleged Trump inspired violence. They included the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, the October attack on then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi, and an armed man being arrested near the Obamas' Washington, D.C., residence last month.

Trump, both on social media and in an interview Thursday on "The Rob Carson Show," said that Hunter Biden, an admitted drug addict, possibly was responsible for cocaine being found at the White House last week.

The Secret Service closed its investigation into the matter on Thursday without identifying a suspect.

Lowell defended Hunter Biden in the letter.

"You know, if Mr. Trump does not, that Mr. Biden has neither committed nor been accused of the charges that your client is claiming ... and that the Biden family was not at the White House [let alone in the vestibule] in the period when the cocaine was found," Lowell wrote, ABC News reported.

Lowell wrote that Trump's team "need not respond," but he encouraged the attorneys to convey to the former president "how his incitement can further hurt people and cause himself even more legal trouble."

Secret Service agents found the cocaine during a routine White House sweep on July 2.

"Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden," Trump posted July 5 on Truth Social.

Friday, 14 July 2023 01:16 PM
