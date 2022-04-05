Dems Block House Oversight GOP Motion to Subpoena Hunter Biden

House Oversight Committee Republicans have called out Democrats for blocking a subpoena for Hunter Biden for his ''invaluable'' expertise regarding cobalt mining.

''Democrats just denied our motion to subpoena Hunter Biden,'' the GOP members of the committee tweeted Tuesday. ''They refuse to hold Hunter accountable for his shady business dealings that make us more dependent on China for renewable energy. It's past time for accountability.''

The motion to subpoena the controversial son of President Joe Biden came from Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., who sought Hunter Biden's ''invaluable'' expertise on rare-earth materials as Democrats seek to force the U.S. Postal Service fleet to go to electric vehicles in their agenda to move away from fossil fuels.

''I just made a motion to subpoena Hunter Biden as a witness for the House Oversight and Reform Committee's hearing on electrifying [the Postal Service],'' Biggs tweeted. ''Hunter sold a U.S. cobalt mine to a Chinese company. Cobalt is necessary for electric car production. Hunter's expertise is invaluable!''

After the motion was denied, Biggs tweeted:

''Wow. Democrats just denied my motion to subpoena Hunter. They continue to protect him at any cost. I guess Democrats are ok with his shady business dealings.''

This is not the first time House Republicans on the Oversight and Reform Committee sought Hunter Biden's testimony. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., issued a letter to Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., last week.

The New York Times reported in November 2021 that Hunter Biden was ''part-owner of a venture involved in the $3.8 billion purchase by a Chinese conglomerate of one of the world's largest cobalt deposits.''

Long before the Hunter Biden revelations, Republicans have argued that Democrats' push for electric vehicles is a national security issue that would put the country at the mercy of China's dominance in the electric battery and rare-earth metals markets.