Trump on Hunter Biden's Art: What 'If My Kids Did That?'

President Donald Trump on Saturday criticized Hunter Biden's dive into art, with prospective sales later this year for up to $500,000, according to reports.

"What about Hunter Biden getting a half a million dollars per painting, and he never painted before," Trump said Saturday night at the Turning Point Action conference in Phoenix, Arizona, which aired live on Newsmax. "Could you imagine if my kids did that? Could you imagine? And now they're justifying it: 'Well, we want to make it nontransparent.'

"No, actually, you should make it transparent, but actually, you shouldn't make it at all because it's a bribe. It's a bribe, 100% bribe.

"You know you have good painters for $250 you can have a portrait done on Central Park guys with pencils," Trump continued. "They do so incredible. They're geniuses. They're just geniuses. You go to Central Park, and they have all these artists lined up. You negotiate a deal. They'll do it for $250. They're unbelievably talented. Some of them are beyond belief what they can do in a short period of time.

"Hunter Biden is getting $500,000. It's a bribe."

The White House has said people who buy art by the president's son will be anonymous, though it was recently announced he will meet with prospective buyers. Questions about the appropriateness of the situation have been raised not only by Republicans, but by people in the mainstream media and in the art world. Hunter Biden only took up painting recently.