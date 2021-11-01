Huma Abedin 'Not Saying No to Anything,' Including Political Office

Huma Abedin is "not saying no to anything," including political office, the longtime aide to Hillary Clinton said Monday during an appearance on NBC’s "Today" show.

"I’m copying Shonda Rhimes. This is my year of saying yes, I’m not saying no to anything," Abedin, the estranged wife of former congressman Anthony Weiner, D-N.Y., told host Savannah Guthrie when asked whether she would ever run for office.

"That was yes?" Guthrie asked.

"Well, that was, I don't know," Abedin responded.

Abedin, who worked for Clinton for 25 years and served as vice-chair of Clinton’s campaign in 2016, was on the show to talk about her new book, "Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds."

She also reflected on her estranged husband’s impropriety and its effects on her political career. Weiner, in 2011, was forced to resign from the House of Representatives after a racy photo of himself in his boxer briefs was posted on his Twitter account that had about 40,000 followers.

Abedin stuck by him until 2016 when the FBI and New York police announced an investigation into Weiner for sending lewd messages to an underage girl. He pleaded guilty in 2017 and was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

In 2013, after Weiner announced he would run for mayor, a website published screenshots of conversations he allegedly had with another woman. The post also included explicit photos.

Asked about her future, Abedin responded, "I am doing the thing with you Savannah, that for my entire adult life I was terrified of, which is putting myself out there and being in public and so I'm really looking forward to my next chapter."