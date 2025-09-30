HUD: 'Radical Left' to Blame for Shutdown

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has posted a banner on its website blaming the "Radical Left" for a potential government shutdown.

"The Radical Left are going to shut down the government and inflict massive pain on the American people unless they get their $1.5 trillion wish list of demands," the banner on the website reads. "The Trump administration wants to keep the government open for the American people."

A HUD spokesperson defended the banner in a statement to Politico.

"The Far Left is barreling our country toward a shutdown, which will hurt all Americans. At HUD, we are working to keep critical services online and support our most vulnerable," the spokesperson said. "Why is the media more focused on a banner than reporting on the impact of a shutdown on the American people?"

The government will shut down at midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 1, if a spending bill is not passed. Senate Democrats, led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., are refusing to provide Republicans with the votes needed to advance the bill in the upper chamber.

President Donald Trump met with congressional leaders Monday in a final attempt to avert a government shutdown, but the talks ended without an agreement. Democrats pressed for healthcare concessions, while Republicans pushed for a straightforward funding extension.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said Democrats would not support a bill that "continues to gut the healthcare of everyday Americans."

Vice President JD Vance countered, "I think we're headed to a shutdown because the Democrats won't do the right thing."