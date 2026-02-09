WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: howard lutnick | jeffrey epstein | donald trump | thomas massie

WH Defends Lutnick Amid Calls for His Resignation

By    |   Monday, 09 February 2026 05:04 PM EST

The White House on Tuesday pushed back against calls for the resignation of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, emphasizing unity within the Trump administration and dismissing criticism as a distraction from its policy agenda.

In an email to CNBC, White House spokesman Kush Desai said President Donald Trump stands firmly behind his Cabinet.

"President Trump has assembled the best and most transformative cabinet in modern history," Desai said.

"The entire Trump administration, including Secretary Lutnick and the Department of Commerce, remains focused on delivering for the American people," he continued.

"The president's cabinet is working as one team, and they remain focused on results."

The comments come amid criticism from political opponents and outside groups that have urged Lutnick to step down following revelations about his dealings with disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Secretary Lutnick lied to the country about his ties to Epstein," Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., wrote in a post on X Monday.

"Now we learned that they were in business together," he continued.

"He has no business being our Commerce Secretary. He should resign."

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., told CNN that Lutnick "should just resign" following a New York Times report that said Lutnick interacted "regularly" with Epstein.

"Howard Lutnick clearly went to the island if we believe what's in these files," Massie said.

"He was in business with Jeffrey Epstein, and this was many years after Jeffrey Epstein was convicted."

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., called on Lutnick to resign or be fired.

"It's now clear that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been lying about his relationship with Epstein," he wrote in a post Sunday on X.

"He said he had no interactions with Epstein after 2005, yet we now know they were in business together," he continued.

"Lutnick must resign or be fired. And he must answer our questions."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The White House on Tuesday pushed back against calls for the resignation of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, emphasizing unity within the Trump administration and dismissing criticism as a distraction from its policy agenda.
howard lutnick, jeffrey epstein, donald trump, thomas massie
303
2026-04-09
Monday, 09 February 2026 05:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved