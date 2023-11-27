Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Houthi Rebels Prompt 'Serious' Situation

Retired Brig. Gen. and deputy military representative to NATO, Blaine Holt, tells Newsmax that Yemenese Houthi rebels attacking a Japanese cargo ship in the southern Red Sea on Sunday is "very serious."

When asked by "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" how serious the situation was, Holt responded, "It's very serious."

"It's very serious that a country," Yemen, "that's 1,200 miles away from Eilat," Israel's port city in the Red Sea, "that would continue daily to fire Iranian-made missiles that are supplied by Tehran to them."

"According to a report from the Jewish Press, "Houthi rebels have fired numerous ballistic missiles and combat drones at the Israeli city of Eilat on the northern coast of the Red Sea, since the Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist organization launched a war against the Jewish State on October 7. All were intercepted or missed the mark entirely."

Holt goes on to add that Houthis "certainly are dangerous and they now successfully taken one ship — the [the Galaxy Leader]," also known as the Nippon Yusen KK or NYK Line.

But, according to the Pentagon, Somali pirates are likely behind the seizure of the cargo ship.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com