House Members to Meet Canadian Ambassador Over Trade

By    |   Monday, 08 December 2025 01:43 PM EST

A bipartisan group of congressmen will meet with the Canadian ambassador to the U.S., Kirsten Hillman, on Thursday ahead of a deadline for the review of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, according to a weekly schedule for the committee viewed by Politico.

House Ways and Means Committee members are set to hold a roundtable conversation with Hillman, as the Trump administration is preparing for the mandatory review of the landmark agreement signed by President Donald Trump in 2020.

The three countries will convene in July to declare if they want to renew the agreement for another 16-year term, and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is required to send a report reviewing the deal to key congressional committees by early January.

House members are certain to take the opportunity to press Greer on ways that the U.S. could renegotiate the deal.

For example, a bipartisan coalition of more than 70 lawmakers, led by Ways and Means member Claudia Tenney, a New York Republican, wrote a letter to Greer last week urging him to find a way to open up Canada's market for American dairy exports.

Before their meeting with Hillman, Democrats and Republicans on the committee will have breakfast with their chiefs of staff, Politico reported.

Later that day, House Ways and Means Republicans will meet with Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 08 December 2025 01:43 PM
