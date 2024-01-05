×
Tags: house | steve scalise | cancer | myeloma

Rep. Steve Scalise Undergoes Further Cancer Treatment

Friday, 05 January 2024 02:48 PM EST

U.S. House of Representatives Republican leader Steve Scalise is having a stem cell transplant as part of his treatment for multiple myeloma, a common form of blood cancer, his office said in a statement on Friday.

The Louisiana lawmaker will work remotely from home until he returns to Washington in February, the statement said.

"Last month, Leader Scalise successfully completed induction chemotherapy and had a positive response," Scalise's office said in a statement. "It has now been determined he is eligible for an autologous stem cell transplant. He is currently undergoing the transplant process, marking a significant milestone in his battle against cancer.

"Once the procedure is completed, he will be recovering under the supervision of his medical team and will work remotely until returning to Washington next month. He is incredibly grateful to have progressed so well, and is thankful to his entire medical team, family, friends, and colleagues for their prayers and support."

Scalise, the No. 2-ranking Republican in the House, had a positive response to chemotherapy, which was completed in December, his office said.

Scalise announced the cancer diagnosis in August.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Politics
