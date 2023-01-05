Rep. Bice to Newsmax: GOP Holdouts 'Trying to Break' McCarthy's Supporters

The House Republicans' speaker election standoff might have reached a 10th round of voting, but Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Okla., still isn't heeding any suggestions of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. stepping away from his solid block of 200 votes — 218 are needed to clinch the speakership — and ceding the spotlight to another GOP candidate.

And that includes the hypothetical nomination of Bice's friend and colleague, Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., who, according to one speculative report, would be extremely popular among House Republicans, if formally submitted as an alternative to McCarthy.

"That's the key [to the interview question] ... Kevin [Hern] voted for McCarthy" in his speaker vote, Bice told Newsmax Thursday evening, while appearing on "Spicer & Co." with hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

"[Hern] and I are friends. He's a great friend to the delegation. But he's also [loyal] to McCarthy," added Bice, a second-term congresswoman who maintains the pro-McCarthy Republicans will be laser-focused on addressing the U.S.-Mexico border chaos, the fentanyl crisis, the sluggish American economy, and domestic energy production immediately after the speaker vote concludes.

"We need to land this plane," added Bice, regarding the speaker-vote stalemate.

During her Newsmax interview, Bice was also asked about Colorado GOP Rep. Ken Buck's personal comment to McCarthy, conveying that "at some point, this [logjam] needs to break loose" — a possible nod to McCarthy's camp moving aside for a "compromise" speaker candidate, such as Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

And similar to her Hern comments, Bice remains steadfast in her support for McCarthy.

In one regard, Bice acknowledged the 20 GOP holdouts refusing to vote for McCarthy. But she also noted how McCarthy has a substantially larger contingent of unrelenting supporters.

"This is not the time to just be throwing out names" like the GOP holdouts, lamented Bice. The holdouts "are trying to break the resolve of the [McCarthy] 200."

"We'll continue to stick together. We recognize this is a challenge," explained Bice. "But at the end of the day, we'll have a speaker, and that speaker will be Kevin McCarthy."

