Tags: house speaker | mike johnson | no kings | protest

House Speaker Johnson: '86 47' Signs 'Incite Violence'

By    |   Monday, 20 October 2025 11:34 AM EDT

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., rejected what he called liberal and complicit media narratives claiming the "No Kings" protests were entirely peaceful, noting that self-described "anti-fascists" were calling for political violence.

Protesters carried signs referencing former FBI Director Jim Comey's "86 47" messaging — with "86," a restaurant term, widely understood as slang for eliminating President Donald Trump, the 47th president.

Johnson, delivering his daily shutdown news conference with posters showing the "86 47" signage, condemned crossing the line from political dissent to dangerous rhetoric.

"They're not just protesting — what they're doing is different – they're trying to incite violence," he told reporters Monday, warning that federal authorities are monitoring threats related to the demonstrations.

"You don't mock a president that has already had two failed assassination attempts on his life. This is not a game."

Some might suggest it's a statement against Trump's leadership, not a call for harm, but Johnson's comments signal growing Republican efforts to spotlight security concerns around anti-Trump protests as the government shutdown and election tensions escalate.

"When they go the next step and call for violence on political officials in an environment that's already heightened threat environment, it's dangerous stuff," the speaker said.

"They had a right to do it. Congratulations, they didn't burn any buildings down. That's a big achievement for the left to have some kind of gathering where they don't have some kind of looting, and riots, and burning a building down.

"But you need to look past that and look at what they're actually advocating for openly."

Johnson also said he would bring the House back into session if the Senate passed a bill to pay federal workers, which could be brought for a vote Tuesday.

A reporter asked Johnson about Trump's Truth Social meme of airdropping feces on protesters.

"He is using satire to make a point," the speaker said. "He is not calling for the murder of his political opponents, and that's what these people are doing.

"It's unconscionable."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Monday, 20 October 2025 11:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

