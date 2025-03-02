WATCH TV LIVE

Speaker Johnson: '1 Big, Beautiful Bill Done' by 'End of April'

By    |   Sunday, 02 March 2025 12:08 PM EST

President Donald Trump still might get his "one big, beautiful bill" over the Senate-preferred two-bill package, but it will require bicameral work and months of time, according the House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

"Well, there was a little initial pushback just on the strategy, but I will say this very clearly: There is no daylight between the House Republicans and the Senate Republicans; we all have exactly the same idea and mission, and that is to deliver the America First agenda," Johnson told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

"The one big, beautiful bill is the vehicle to do that. And as Leader [John] Thune has said, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Ted Cruz, and others who were initially in favor of a different strategy, of a two-bill strategy, they acknowledged the importance of the House leading on this, I think.

"And I believe we're ultimately going to combine forces and get the one big, beautiful bill done."

We are already more than one month into Trump's term, but it will take another couple of months of fine-tuning things, according to Johnson.

"The idea is to get it done by the end of April and get it to the president's desk for signature, because that will provide much-needed relief to the American people, economic relief, stability for business owners and people who have to make decisions going forward," Johnson told Dana Bash.

"And in that same bill, Dana, we will do all sorts of things, make sure the border is secure. We will get American energy dominance going again. We will reduce red tape and cut down the bureaucracy in this country that the American people want us to do, and, again, move one step forward even further in restoring peace through strength.

"So it's a critical piece of legislation."

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016.

