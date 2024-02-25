×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: house | senate | cpac | straw poll

CPAC Poll: Jim Jordan, Rep. Vance Most Favored in House, Senate

By    |   Sunday, 25 February 2024 04:53 PM EST

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is the most favored House member and Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, is the favorite in the upper chamber, a Conservative Political Action Conference straw poll showed.

In the survey of 1,478 conservatives conducted by McLaughlin & Associates from Wednesday to Saturday, participants didn't hold back on their distain for Democrat leaders in both chambers, selecting Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (23%) as the "greatest threat to America" among Democrats in Congress, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., as least favorite senator (37%).

The survey also found Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., followed Schumer on the least favorite senators list, with 28%. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, came in third at 13%.

Here's the breakdown of House favorites:

  • Jordan was favored by 29%, followed by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., at 24%.
  • Republican Reps. Elise Stefanik of New York and Byron Donalds of Florida came in second place, both with 10%.
  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., netted 7%; House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., earned 3%; and Republican Reps. James Comer of Kentucky and Chip Roy of Texas got 2% each. 
  • Republican Reps. Steve Scales of Louisiana, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Harriet Hageman of Wyoming, and Greg Steube of Florida were all ranked favorites by 1% each.
  • The "other" category netted 6%.

Here's the tally of Senate favorites:

  • Vance was favored by 21%, followed by Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas at 20%, and Rand Paul of Kentucky at 19%.
  • Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., landed at 11%; Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., wound up with 8%; Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., got 6%, and Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., received 4%.
  • Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott of Florida both netted 2% each, and McConnell and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., were at the bottom of the barrel at 1% each.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is the most favored House member and Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, is the favorite in the upper chamber, a Conservative Political Action Conference straw poll shows.
house, senate, cpac, straw poll
299
2024-53-25
Sunday, 25 February 2024 04:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved