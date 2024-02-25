CPAC Poll: Jim Jordan, Rep. Vance Most Favored in House, Senate

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is the most favored House member and Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, is the favorite in the upper chamber, a Conservative Political Action Conference straw poll showed.
In the survey of 1,478 conservatives conducted by McLaughlin & Associates from Wednesday to Saturday, participants didn't hold back on their distain for Democrat leaders in both chambers, selecting Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (23%) as the "greatest threat to America" among Democrats in Congress, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., as least favorite senator (37%).
The survey also found Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., followed Schumer on the least favorite senators list, with 28%. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, came in third at 13%.
Here's the breakdown of House favorites:
- Jordan was favored by 29%, followed by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., at 24%.
- Republican Reps. Elise Stefanik of New York and Byron Donalds of Florida came in second place, both with 10%.
- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., netted 7%; House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., earned 3%; and Republican Reps. James Comer of Kentucky and Chip Roy of Texas got 2% each.
- Republican Reps. Steve Scales of Louisiana, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Harriet Hageman of Wyoming, and Greg Steube of Florida were all ranked favorites by 1% each.
- The "other" category netted 6%.
Here's the tally of Senate favorites:
- Vance was favored by 21%, followed by Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas at 20%, and Rand Paul of Kentucky at 19%.
- Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., landed at 11%; Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., wound up with 8%; Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., got 6%, and Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., received 4%.
- Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott of Florida both netted 2% each, and McConnell and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., were at the bottom of the barrel at 1% each.
© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.