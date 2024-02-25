CPAC Poll: Jim Jordan, Rep. Vance Most Favored in House, Senate

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is the most favored House member and Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, is the favorite in the upper chamber, a Conservative Political Action Conference straw poll showed.

In the survey of 1,478 conservatives conducted by McLaughlin & Associates from Wednesday to Saturday, participants didn't hold back on their distain for Democrat leaders in both chambers, selecting Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (23%) as the "greatest threat to America" among Democrats in Congress, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., as least favorite senator (37%).

The survey also found Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., followed Schumer on the least favorite senators list, with 28%. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, came in third at 13%.

Here's the breakdown of House favorites:

Jordan was favored by 29%, followed by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., at 24%.

Republican Reps. Elise Stefanik of New York and Byron Donalds of Florida came in second place, both with 10%.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., netted 7%; House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., earned 3%; and Republican Reps. James Comer of Kentucky and Chip Roy of Texas got 2% each.

Republican Reps. Steve Scales of Louisiana, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Harriet Hageman of Wyoming, and Greg Steube of Florida were all ranked favorites by 1% each.

The "other" category netted 6%.

Here's the tally of Senate favorites: