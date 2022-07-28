Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: FBI Whistleblowers Confiding in GOP

Earlier this week, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, reportedly sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, alerting him to a number of agency whistle-blowers who've come forward to House Republicans, speaking out against the FBI's alleged practice of reclassifying conservative cases as "domestic violent extremism."

Congressman Jordan hopes that FBI officials will cooperate with the investigations into the whistle-blower complaints.

At the same time, Jordan — the ranking Republican of the House Judiciary Committee — expects some stonewalling along the way.

"[The FBI has been] juicing the numbers, padding the numbers" on cases of reclassifying domestic extremism, Jordan told Newsmax Thursday night, while appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

That comment ran similar to an excerpt from his Wednesday letter, when Jordan wrote to Wray, "We have learned that FBI officials are pressuring agents to reclassify cases as 'domestic violent extremism,' even if the cases do not meet the criteria for such a classification. Given the narrative pushed by the Biden administration that domestic violent extremism is the 'greatest threat' facing our country, revelation that the FBI may be artificially padding domestic terrorism data is scandalous."

What's more, Jordan told Newsmax that one FBI agent has been linked to multiple whistle-blower probes: The reclassification of extremists, and shuttering the investigation into Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden.

According to Jordan, the U.S. government has flagged Hunter Biden on more than 150 Suspicious Activity Reports (SAR) through the years, and yet, none of the House Republicans can garner access into the red-flag situations "unless Democrats join in the request; and of course, the Democrats are refusing to do so."

What defines an SAR? "When financial institutions detect suspicious transactions, it is their duty to report them to the authorities. This is done in order to prevent potential criminal behavior, such as money laundering or the financing of terrorism," Jordan said.

Jordan says that, until President Biden took office, it had "always" been the practice of government agencies to share SAR information with House investigators, regardless of political affiliation.

But now, "the Biden administration is protecting information, keeping information from the United States Congress — specifically Republicans."

The days of being shut out of crucial investigations might be coming to an end, teases Jordan, if Republicans overtake the House during the November midterm elections.

And if the Republicans control the chamber majorities, there could be even more agency whistle-blowers sharing information with investigators, says Jordan.

"There has been a well-worn path of whistle-blowers coming to our office," says Jordan, while confirming the current number at 12. "It's unbelievable. ... They know they can trust us. We're in the minority, but they're still coming to us."

