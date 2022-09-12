House Moves Toward Normalcy, Reopens Floor Tours

The House of Representatives began its third phase of reopening on Monday, which will include floor tours after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to shut down.

House Sergeant-at-Arms William Walker sent a memo on Monday to House members and staff, according to The Hill, announcing that phase III had begun.

"Beginning the week of Monday, September 12, 2022, the next phase of the Capitol reopening to tours will begin," Walker wrote.

Under phase III, members are now permitted to lead tours on the House floor; former House members can also lead tours. But the tours cannot exceed 50 or more people.

On Monday, when asked about more phases, U.S. Capitol Police said upcoming timelines are up in the air.

"If you look around the Capitol Grounds you will see people running and biking across the plaza and tours walking throughout the halls of the Capitol Building. Things are getting back to normal," the Capitol Police stated.

"Future phases," they add, "may include opening additional entrances and expanding the number of people on tours, etc. The timeline for and details of the next phase(s) are TBD based on staffing levels."