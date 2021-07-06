Bipartisan House Group Backs $1.2T Senate Infrastructure Framework

A group of moderate House lawmakers is endorsing the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure framework proposed last month after a White House meeting with President Joe Biden.

"The bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus strongly supports the Senate infrastructure framework, which is closely aligned with our own 'Building Bridges' proposal released last month," the group said in a statement Tuesday.

"In light of the bipartisan, bicameral genesis of the framework, we encourage an expeditious, stand-alone vote in the House and thank our bipartisan Senate partners and the Biden administration for working so closely with us to demonstrate that cooperation is still possible in Washington."

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., a co-chair from the caucus, in a statement said the group worked with Senate colleagues on the framework.

"The Problem Solvers Caucus has proudly worked closely with our Senate partners these last months to develop a bipartisan infrastructure framework," he said. "With this new endorsement, there's an even greater chance that we can get a standalone, bipartisan infrastructure package across the finish line."

The group includes 58 lawmakers equally divided between Democrats and Republicans "committed to forging bipartisan cooperation on key issues."

The Senate deal includes some existing infrastructure programs and $579 billion in new money over eight years to patch highways, rebuild bridges, speed rail traffic and more equitably spread high-speed Internet access. The plan would also pour billions of dollars into coastlines and waterways washing away because of rising sea levels and $7.5 billion into financing a half-million electric vehicle charging stations.

The bill still has roadblocks.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Tuesday said Republicans would wage "one hell of a fight" over attempts by Democrats to pass the infrastructure bill along party lines.

"The era of bipartisanship on this stuff is over," he said.

"This is not going to be done on a bipartisan basis. This is going to be a hell of a fight over what this country ought to look like in the future, and it's going to unfold here in the next few weeks. I don't think we've had a bigger difference of opinion between the two parties.

"There is a process by which they could pass this without a single Republican. But we're going to make it hard for them. And there are a few Democrats left in rural America and some others who would like to be more in the political center who may find this offensive," McConnell added.