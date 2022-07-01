×
house | oversight | reform | abortion

House Panel to Hold Hearing on Impact of Roe v. Wade Reversal

(Zimmytws/Dreamstime.com)

Friday, 01 July 2022 06:00 PM EDT

The House Oversight and Reform Committee this month will hold a hearing on the impact of the Supreme Court's decision to eliminate the nearly 50-year-old federal constitutional right to have an abortion, reports The Hill.

"Make no mistake: This decision is the culmination of a years-long public campaign by Republicans to appoint a Supreme Court that would support draconian restrictions on people's reproductive health care," Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., chair of the panel, said in a statement posted on Twitter in announcing the hearing.

"This hearing will focus on those whom these restrictions will harm the most and highlight the devastating impact that this decision will have on generations to come," she added.

Maloney said she is "committed to protecting and expanding access to abortion and reproductive health care for all."

SCOTUS' ruling — Roe v. Wade — gave states the authority to deny, limit or allow abortions.

Bans and restrictions are now taking effect or are poised to do so in 22 states, including 13 like Kentucky with so-called "trigger" laws designed to take effect if Roe v. Wade was overturned, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights advocacy research group.

State courts in Texas, Louisiana and Utah have also temporarily blocked bans in those states since last week, and abortion providers are seeking similar relief in states including Idaho, Ohio, Mississippi and West Virginia.

The injunctions have bought clinics time to continue providing services.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

Politics
Friday, 01 July 2022 06:00 PM
