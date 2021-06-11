Masks No Longer Needed on House Floor for Fully Vaccinated

Masks are no longer needed on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Congress’ attending physician announced on Friday.

Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram tweeted on Friday that ''The Capitol Attending Physician, Dr. Brian Monahan, has now updated the pandemic rules for the House. Masks will no longer be required on the floor of the House. Decrease in community transmission/high rate of vaccination (85% in Capitol complex) triggered this decision.''

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its guidance on mask requirements while traveling, and will ''not require people to wear a mask in outdoor areas of conveyances (if such outdoor areas exist on the conveyance) or while outdoors at transportation hubs,'' but the ''CDC continues to recommend people who are not fully vaccinated wear a mask in these areas to protect themselves and others.''

The CDC also notes that even if you’ve been fully vaccinated, ''You will still need to follow guidance at your workplace and local businesses,'' despite the agency saying that people who have been fully vaccinated ''can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required'' by law or local business and workplace guidance.

According to the agency, it’s still unclear exactly ''how effective the vaccines are against variants of the virus that cause COVID-19. Early data show the vaccines may work against some variants but could be less effective against others.'' Also not yet known: ''How well the vaccines protect people with weakened immune systems, including people who take immunosuppressive medications,'' or ''How long COVID-19 vaccines can protect people.''