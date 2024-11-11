WATCH TV LIVE

Calif. GOP Rep. Duarte Leads in Race Too Close to Call

By    |   Tuesday, 12 November 2024 10:00 AM EST

Rep. John Duarte, R-Calif., holds the lead in a 13th Congressional District race still too close to call.

Democrat challenger Adam Gray has 48.9% of the vote with an estimated 37% of the vote remaining to be tallied in the mass mail-in balloting state of California, trailing the incumbent Duarte (51.1%) by less than 3,000 votes.

The House has retained the majority with at least 219 seats to 210 for Democrats with six races remaining too close to call. Republicans lead three of those remaining races, including the Alaska at-large seat held by Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska.

Outside of Alaska's ranked-choice voting system put in place with an assist from moderate Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, California still has five seats left to be determined, including Districts 9, 13, 21, 45, and 47. Republicans lead in Districts 13 and 45.

