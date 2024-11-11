WATCH TV LIVE

Calif. Dem Whitesides Bids to Flip Rep. Garcia's Seat

Monday, 11 November 2024 12:29 PM EST

In one of the few remaining races that Democrats hold to potentially block a Republican majority in the House, Democrat George Whitesides leads incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., in the 27th Congressional District race.

The race remains too close to call, however.

Incumbent Garcia, 48, trails with 49.1% of the vote with an estimated 12% of the vote remaining to be tallied in the mass mail-in balloting state of California. Whitesides leads by less than 5,000 votes.

Garcia is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and Georgetown University. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1998-2012 and conducted multiple combat missions during the Iraq War.

Whitesides is a former NASA chief of staff. 

California continues to be the key holdup in determining the balance of power in the House.

Of the seven California seats left to call (Districts 9, 13, 21, 27, 41, 45, and 47), Republicans lead in three of those (Districts 13, 41, and 45).

Republicans lead in five of the remaining nine races too close to call nationwide, according to the latest vote tallies.

Decision Desk HQ, without having officially called the House majority, gives Republicans an 80.5% chance to officially secure at least 218 seats to just a 19.5% chance for Democrats. Current projections forecast a slim House majority that Republicans would hold a five-seat edge 220-215 when the dust finally settles.

Monday, 11 November 2024 12:29 PM
