Dem Rep. Jim Costa Clings to 1-Point Lead in Calif.

Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif., clings to a mere 1-point lead in a 21st Congressional District race still too close to call.

Republican challenger Michael Maher, 41, a Harvard-educated entrepreneur who founded his own aviation company, has 49.5% of the vote with an estimated 36% remaining to be tallied in the mass mail-in balloting state of California, trailing the incumbent Costa (50.5%) by just over 1,300 votes.

The House has retained the majority with at least 219 seats to 210 for Democrats with six races remaining too close to call. Republicans lead three of those remaining races, including the Alaska at-large seat held by Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska.

Outside of Alaska's ranked-choice voting system put in place with an assist from moderate Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, California still has five seats left to be determined, including Districts 9, 13, 21, 45, and 47. Republicans lead in Districts 13 and 45.