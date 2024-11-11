Winner of Dem Rep. Katie Porter's Seat Still Too Close to Call

The ultimate winner of the House seat held by Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., in the 47th Congressional District remains too close to call between Republican Scott Baugh and Democrat Dave Min.

Min, 48, is a California state senator and former law professor, and he leads by less than 1 point (50.5%-49.6%) — a margin that has Baugh, 62, trailing by less than 3,000 votes with an estimated 14% of the vote left to report.

Democrats holding the seat with Min to replace Porter likely will not keep Republicans from retaining the 218 seats for the majority. Republicans have secured 217 seats and are projected to get up to 220 seats in the House.

California continues to be the key holdup to determining the balance of power in the lower chamber of Congress. Republicans are expected to have a 53-47 majority in the upper Senate chamber.

Of the seven California seats left to call (Districts 9, 13, 21, 27, 41, 45, and 47), Republicans lead in three of those (Districts 13, 41, and 45). Democrats are leading with George Whitesides in District 27, which would potentially flip a seat from Republicans.

After Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Colo., conceded her seat Sunday to Republican Colorado State Rep. Gabe Evans in a race that had remained too close to call, Republicans are just one more seat away from the coveted 218 to retain the majority.

Republicans lead in five of the remaining nine races too close to call nationwide, according to the latest vote tallies.

Decision Desk HQ, without having officially called the House majority, gives Republicans an 80.5% chance to officially secure at least 218 seats to just a 19.5% chance for Democrats. Current projections forecast a slim House majority that Republicans would hold a five-seat edge 220-215 when the dust finally settles.