House Judiciary Republicans Launch Probe of Biden Documents

The House Judiciary Committee Friday launched an investigation into the classified documents that have been found in President Joe Biden's garage and his Washington, D.C., think-tank office, with Chair Jim Jordan and Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., signing a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland to outline the committee's intentions.

In their letter, dated Friday and posted on Twitter by CNN, Jordan, R-Ohio, writes that the committee will be seeking a wide range of both documents and communications from the Department of Justice about Biden's handling of classified materials.

The letter also notes that Garland's appointment of Robert Hur, the top federal prosecutor in Maryland under former President Donald Trump, raises "fundamental oversight questions" for the committee.

In addition, Jordan says in the letter that it is unclear when the DOJ first came to know about the discovered documents and whether it worked to hide their existence from the U.S. public before the November midterm elections, given that the first documents were found in Biden's D.C. office on Nov. 2, just days before the general election.

Jordan further points out the August raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, noting that Republicans on the committee have sought information from the DOJ and FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid but the requests "remain outstanding."

The letter asks Garland to surrender several documents, including communications related to Hur's appointment and the selection of U.S. Attorney John Lausch Jr., a Trump appointee for the Northern District of Illinois, to examine the discovered documents.

The committee is also seeking all documents and communications concerning the discovery of documents in the Penn Biden Center and at Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home and all communications among the White House, the DOJ, and attorneys and representatives of the president.

The demand gives a deadline of 5 p.m. on Jan. 27 for all materials being sought.

Earlier this week, Jordan told the CBS News podcast "The Takeout" that the committee would investigate the matters for both Biden and Trump and said there are "tons of questions," the network reported Friday.

"A lot of those I think will be answered in the Intelligence Committee and the Oversight Committee, but we'll be looking at the Justice Department component," Jordan said.

He added that at first when the news of the first set of documents came out Monday, "It looked like the White House had this all wrapped up in a bow with a ribbon on top," but then more documents were found at the Biden home in Delaware.

The documents that have been found date back to Biden's tenure as vice president under former President Barack Obama, but Jordan said that "would only add to the weight of it."

"The vice president can handle classified material, obviously, because of an executive order. So he had them," said Jordan. "But I do think, you know, six years? Were these documents at the [think tank] for six years or most of that six-year time frame? There are tons of questions but the White House doesn't seem to have many answers right now."

Jordan's interview on "The Takeout" occurred before Garland announced the appointment of a special counsel, but the congressman said he supported the idea.

"All I know is there's one for President Trump. And now we have a similar situation happening with President Biden," Jordan said. "So if you're going to be consistent, it looks like there should be. And if that's what's warranted, I'm fine with it."

He further told the podcast that he has his suspicions over reports that it was attorneys who found the first set of papers in the think-tank office while they were cleaning it out.

"I'm just a country boy," Jordan said. "When we move things, you know, you call up your family, you buy pizza for them and you get the truck and you move things. It's not lawyers who are moving things. So they were obviously, they're looking for something."

He also declined to comment on calls from some House Republicans to impeach Biden, saying that is a "question for the entire Republican conference."