House Jan. 6 Panel Asks Supreme Court to Rule on Trump's Appeal by Mid-January

The Jan. 6 House select committee has asked the Supreme Court to rule relatively quickly on former President Donald Trump's appeal concerning the National Archives turning over his White House records to the panel.

Trump on Thursday asked the high court to block the release of the records sought by Speaker Nancy Pelosi's partisan select committee investigating events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The former president's request came two weeks after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that Trump had no basis to challenge President Joe Biden's decision to allow the documents to be handed over. That decision will remain on hold until the Supreme Court acts.

The committee — comprised of Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans — filed an expedition request Thursday evening contending that any delay in the bench’s decision would "inflict a serious injury on the Select Committee and the public."

"The Select Committee needs the requested documents now to help shape the direction of the investigation and allow the Select Committee to timely recommend remedial legislation," the committee wrote, according to CNN.

The committee's filing said the panel and Biden administration would submit their responses to Trump's request by Dec. 30, according to CNN.

CNN added the panel requested that the Supreme Court take up Trump's request during its conference scheduled for Jan. 14.

Trump is arguing that the circuit court's ruling would create a poor precedent for future disputes pertaining to access to former presidents’ confidential records. He's seeking a temporary order blocking the release of the documents while the Supreme Court considers whether or not to take up the case, The Hill said.

"The D.C. Circuit’s opinion endorsed the power of a congressional committee to broadly seek the records of a prior Presidential administration and, as long as the incumbent President agrees to waive executive privilege, gain unfettered access to confidential communications of that administration," the filing reads.

"This troubling ruling lacks any meaningful or objective limiting principle. In an increasingly partisan political climate, such records requests will become the norm regardless of what party is in power. Consequently, this Court’s review is critical."

Reuters contributed to this story.