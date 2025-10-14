Trump Endorses N.C. GOP Rep. Moore in Battleground State

President Donald Trump issued a wave of Republican endorsements Tuesday night, including backing Rep. Tim Moore, R-N.C., as the midterm elections will decide control of the narrowly divided House.

"Congressman Tim Moore is a Tremendous Champion for North Carolina's 14th Congressional District!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Tim served as the Highly Respected Speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives for a decade, prior to becoming a very distinguished U.S. Congressman.

"In Congress, he is fighting tirelessly to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, Strengthen our Great Military/Veterans, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.

"Tim Moore has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"