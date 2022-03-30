×
House GOP Resolution: Weyant 'Rightful Winner' Against Transgender Swimmer

Emma Weyant of Team United States poses with the silver medal for the Women's 400m Individual Medley Final on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 30 March 2022 02:15 PM

Hailing Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Emma Weyant, 21 House Republicans introduced a resolution to honor Weyant "as the rightful winner of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's 500-Yard Freestyle."

Weyant finished second as Lia Thomas, born a male but identifying as a transgender female to compete in women's athletes, posted a faster time.

"Emma Weyant was the fastest woman competing in the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's 500-Yard Freestyle, but her first-place win was stolen by a mediocre man who couldn't cut it in men's swimming," Boebert, who led the resolution co-signed by 20 House Republicans, wrote in a statement Wednesday.

"Emma is a world-class student-athlete whose strong performances in the Summer Olympics and 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championship speak for themselves. These victories, coupled with her leadership of other women on her team and her dedication to excellence are worthy of congressional recognition.

"I will keep working to save women's sports from woke ideology threatening to strip women of a level playing field."

Weyant won silver in the women's 400-meter individual medley in the Tokyo Olympics.

"Unfortunately, William Thomas, a biological man who previously competed in men's swimming, stole Emma's first-place trophy," Boebert's news release read. "As a competitor in men's swimming in 2018-19, Mr. Thomas ranked 554th in the 200-yard freestyle and 65th in the 500-yard freestyle.

"After deciding to compete against women, Mr. Thomas ranked fifth in the 200-yard freestyle and 'won' the 500-yard freestyle. Mr. Thomas stole Emma's championship trophy and took former Olympic swimmer Reka Gyorgy's spot in the 2022 NCAA Division I Swim Meet."

Transgender females competing in girl's and women's sports has become a political hot-button issue, pitting the left against conservatives and riling up LGBTQ+ voting blocs.

Co-sponsors of Rep. Boebert's House resolution include: Reps. Mary Miller, R-Ill.; Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo.; Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn.; Andy Harris, R-Md; Jody Hice, R-Ga.; Bob Good, R-Va.; Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif.; Louie Gohmert, R-Texas; Matt Rosendale, R-Mont.; Ralph Norman, R-S.C.; Alex Mooney, R-W.Va.; Byron Donalds, R-Fla.; Jeff Duncan, R-Texas; Chip Roy, R-Texas; Brian Mast, R-Fla.; Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J.; Rodney Davis, R-Ill.; Ted Budd, R-N.C.; Randy Weber, R-Texas; and Lance Gooden, R-Texas.

Wednesday, 30 March 2022 02:15 PM
