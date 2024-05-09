House Republicans Call on Prison Official to Testify About Navarro

A group of House Republicans on Thursday sent a letter to the Federal Bureau of Prisons calling on the director to testify about blocking a request for an interview with former White House official Peter Navarro.

Navarro was sentenced last January to serve four months in prison and pay $9,500 after being convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to testify after receiving a congressional subpoena from the select committee investigating the Capitol riot. He began serving his sentence in March.

"We write regarding several issues that are of pressing concern to the Committee, including allegations of disparate treatment of inmates in BOP custody for political reasons and reports that BOP is denying Members of this Committee the ability to meet and speak with inmates in BOP custody," reads the letter, which was signed by House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and committee members Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who made the initial request to interview Navarro.

The letter claims that BOP Director Colette Peters denied Gaetz's request to interview Navarro because he's "too notorious," and that "Navarro has also allegedly been notified that he is not permitted to meet with his attorney."

The legislators state that Peters' "refusal to allow a Member of Congress to meet with Dr. Navarro ... raise[s] serious questions about the politicization of BOP."

They end with a request for Peters to testify before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance, which is chaired by Biggs, next month to discuss Navarro and the treatment of inmate Jason Galanis, who alleges that he is the "victim of a pattern of retribution by the Department of Justice."