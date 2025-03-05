WATCH TV LIVE

House Rescinds Biden Rules on Tire Industry, Appliances

Wednesday, 05 March 2025 07:39 PM EST

House Republicans, with help from some Democrats, on Wednesday rolled back two eleventh-hour Biden administration rules targeting the tire industry and energy-efficiency standards for home and commercial appliances.

The House approved by a 216-202 vote, with seven Democrats on board, a joint resolution that rejected a Biden administration rule that imposed regulations on tire manufacturing. Another joint resolution, approved by a 222-203 vote — also with the help of seven Democrats — discarded a rule that created certification, labeling, and enforcement provisions for various consumer appliances and commercial equipment.

The resolutions were introduced through the Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to review and discard some federal agency rules before they take effect. Both chambers of Congress need to approve any rule changes with a simple majority vote to send them to President Donald Trump's desk for his signature.

"House Republicans passed legislation to remove the Biden administration's handcuffs on American energy and protect American workers, consumers, and businesses," Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said in a statement. "We are working alongside the Trump administration to restore American energy dominance.

"From a harmful EPA [Environmental Protection Agency] rule standing in the way of the rubber tire manufacturing industry, to radical unnecessary energy efficiency standards, House Republicans are putting a stop to the Biden administration's damaging regulations that hurt the American people. We will continue helping President Trump implement his energy agenda to ensure lower costs, create jobs, and restore consumer choice."

Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., chair of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, called the EPA rule on tire manufacturing "flawed."

"Flawed rulemaking during the Biden-Harris administration has led to burdensome new requirements for job creators here in the United States," Guthrie said in a news release. "As we continue working to onshore manufacturing, it's critical that we repeal the disastrous far-left policies that raised prices, slowed growth, and failed to meet the needs of the American people."

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., who sponsored the resolution to end the regulations on various consumer appliances and commercial equipment, said House Republicans "forcefully rejected a costly Biden-era rule that puts unnecessary red tape on manufacturers, limits consumer choice, and raises costs for hardworking Americans."

"This severely misguided rule is a perfect example of the burdensome regulations that the Biden-Harris administration forced on our country, stifling growth and restricting Americans' freedoms," he said in a news release.

"Thankfully, President Trump and House Republicans are committed to rolling back these destructive policies. I thank my colleagues for supporting this common-sense resolution to protect both consumers and manufacturers, and I look forward to its swift passage in the Senate so we can send H.J. Res. 42 to President Trump's desk."

