Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Calif., is still waiting to hear whether she's been reelected in the 45th Congressional District, with the race too close to call amid outstanding mail-in ballots.

Steel's lead is just over 2 points, 51.1%-48.9%, with 17% of the vote left to count. Derek Tran, 41, a consumer rights attorney and small business owner who graduated from Massachusetts' Bentley University, trails by more than 6,000 votes.

Steel, a gruduate of California's Pepperdine University, is among those Republicans who could officially give the party the 218 seats needed to retain the House majority.

California continues to be the key holdup to determining the balance of power in the lower chamber of Congress. Republicans are expected to have a 53-47 majority in the Senate.

Of the seven California seats left to call (Districts 9, 13, 21, 27, 41, 45, and 47), Republicans lead in three of those (Districts 13, 41, and 45). Democrats are leading with George Whitesides in District 27, which could flip a seat from Republicans.

After Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Colo., conceded her seat Sunday to Republican Colorado state Rep. Gabe Evans in a race that had remained too close to call, Republicans are just one more seat away from the coveted 218 to retain the majority.

Republicans lead in five of the remaining nine races too close to call nationwide, according to the latest vote tallies.

Decision Desk HQ, without having officially called the House majority, gives Republicans an 80.5% chance to officially secure at least 218 seats to just a 19.5% chance for Democrats. Current projections forecast a Republican 220-215 edge when the dust finally settles.