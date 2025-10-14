Fla. GOP Rep. Laurel Lee Gets Coveted Trump Endorsement

President Donald Trump issued a wave of Republican endorsements Tuesday night, including Rep. Laurel Lee, R-Fla., as the midterm elections will decide the narrow House majority.

"Congresswoman Laurel Lee is an incredible Representative of Florida's 15th Congressional District!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Laurel served as Florida's Secretary of State for three years, and delivered strong results for families, and businesses.

"In Congress, Laurel is fighting tirelessly to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Ensure American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Champion Innovation, Strengthen our Great Military/Veterans, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.

"Laurel Lee has my Complete and Total Endorsement — SHE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!"