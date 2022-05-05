House Judiciary GOP Members Want 'Disinformation' Czar Jankowicz Testimony

The Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee would like to formally meet with Nina Jankowicz, the new head of the Department of Homeland Security's "Disinformation Governance Board," brainchild of the Biden administration.

In a letter dated Thursday and displayed on Twitter, the House Republicans offered Jankowicz a chance to speak before the committee on Capitol Hill.

This proposed testimony session, however, might go beyond a standard meet-and-greet.

In the letter, the GOP members came down hard on the board's intended mission.

They also questioned Jankowicz's vision as an impartial leader of a federal division, which might run contrary to some of her past statements.

One part of the GOP letter to Jankowicz reads: "The Biden Administration has shown that it has, at best, a tenuous relationship with the truth. For example, President [Joe] Biden has repeatedly and falsely asserted that facts about Hunter Biden's business dealings with corrupt Ukrainian and Communist Party-linked Chinese nationals are Russian disinformation.

"President Biden made these assertions despite an independent Senate investigation substantiating many of the allegations. The New York Post has similarly reported on these dealings for years, and The New York Times and the Washington Post have more recently confirmed much of the original reporting.

"You have similarly propagated this and other misinformation. On October 14, 2020, you were quoted in an Associated Press article about Hunter Biden's laptop as saying it 'should [be] view[ed] as a Trump campaign product.'

"On October 22, 2020, you argued that the laptop story was 'a [fairy] tale about a laptop repair shop.' On March 16, 2021, you asserted an intelligence community assessment about Russian and other foreign activities related to the 2020 election was a 'clear nod to the alleged Hunter laptop.'

"On April 2, 2021, despite your statements to the contrary, Hunter Biden conceded that the laptop may have been his, and the New York Times subsequently reported that he had abandoned the laptop at the Delaware repair shop.

"You have also pushed the left-wing disinformation about the so-called 'Steele Dossier,' the false and tawdry set of allegations about President [Donald] Trump generated and pushed by Democrat operatives during the 2016 election cycle.

"On April 22, 2020, you promoted the false narrative that the Steele Dossier 'began as a Republican opposition research project.' In fact, it was 'Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee' that paid Fusion GPS [beginning] in April [2016] for research that eventually became the basis for the dossier."

The GOP letter comes on the heels of House members interviewing DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas earlier this week at the Capitol, covering subjects such as the U.S.-Mexico border issues, and the creation of the Disinformation board, which could potentially mimic the "Ministry of Truth" offices of other countries, if handled improperly.

It also coincides with a Breitbart News report from Thursday, detailing how Jankowicz was recently critical of Elon Musk promising a "return to free speech" when purchasing Twitter for $44 billion.

"The platforms aren't doing very much right now," Jankowicz told NPR Radio on April 16, roughly six weeks after she began working for the Homeland Security office.

"And I shudder to think about if free speech absolutists were taking over more platforms, what that would look like for the marginalized communities all around the world."

In that same NPR interview, Jankowicz cited the need for more censorship on social media platforms.