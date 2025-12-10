House GOP Health Plan Drops ACA Tax Credits

The House GOP healthcare package set to be unveiled on the floor next week doesn't include Affordable Care Act tax credits.

"We have some low-hanging fruit that every Republican agrees to. Democrats won't, remember. They don't actually want to fix this problem," House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Wednesday during the weekly House Republican Leadership press conference.

"You're going to see a package come together that will be on the floor next week that will actually reduce premiums for 100% of Americans who are on health insurance, not just the 7%."

"Remember, the COVID-era subsidy only covers 7% of Americans, and it was passed and extended without any reforms at all. It would only reduce their premiums by 4%," he added.

"They're using that as a red herring. The overall system is broken, and we're the ones that are going to fix it. You will see that laid out."

Johnson, who previously vowed to bring something on healthcare to the floor before the end of the year, said Democrats' plan to extend COVID subsidies "is devoid of any reforms to clamp down on the rampant waste, fraud, and abuse."

The tax credits have been at the heart of fierce discussions in Congress in recent weeks, with Democrats insisting that they be extended to help Americans with rising health costs.

The Senate is expected to vote this week on a Democrat proposal to extend the subsidies without major changes.

But Republicans in charge have already rejected that proposal, and hopes for any extension are diminishing, with many Republicans opposed.

In the Senate, lawmakers are set to vote Thursday on competing healthcare plans.

One, from Democrats, will extend the subsidies, while the other, from Republicans, would expand eligibility for health savings accounts and provide funding for those accounts.

"This is a failed program, and it does nothing but drive premiums up," Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Tuesday of the expanded tax credits Democrats want to keep in place.

"And the increase in premiums, who is that going to? That's going to the insurance companies.

"So the proposal that we will put out there will bring insurance premiums down, it will be fiscally responsible, and it will get us away from the practice of giving the money all to the insurance companies and put it back in the hands of the patients," he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.