Trump Endorses Florida GOP Rep. Neal Dunn

Tuesday, 14 October 2025 09:17 PM EDT

President Donald Trump issued a wave of Republican endorsements Tuesday night, including one for Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., as the midterm elections will decide the narrow House majority.

"Congressman Neal Dunn is a tremendous Representative for the Great People of Florida's 2nd Congressional District!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"An accomplished surgeon, and retired Major in the U.S. Army, Neal knows the Wisdom and Courage necessary to Defend our Country, Support our Brave Military/Veterans, and Ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH.

"In Congress, Neal is working hard to Grow our Economy, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.

"Dr. Neal Dunn has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

Tuesday, 14 October 2025 09:17 PM
