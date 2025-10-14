Trump Backs Fla. GOP Rep. Cammack for Reelection

President Donald Trump issued a wave of Republican endorsements Tuesday night, including one for Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., as the midterm elections will decide the narrow House majority.

"Congresswoman Kat Cammack is doing a fantastic job representing the wonderful people of Florida's 3rd Congressional District!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"In Congress, Kat is working tirelessly to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Support our Amazing Farmers and Ranchers, Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Champion our Military/Veterans, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.

"Kat Cammack has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — SHE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!"