Trump Backs Fla. GOP Rep. Cammack for Reelection

Tuesday, 14 October 2025 09:07 PM EDT

President Donald Trump issued a wave of Republican endorsements Tuesday night, including one for Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., as the midterm elections will decide the narrow House majority.

"Congresswoman Kat Cammack is doing a fantastic job representing the wonderful people of Florida's 3rd Congressional District!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"In Congress, Kat is working tirelessly to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Support our Amazing Farmers and Ranchers, Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Champion our Military/Veterans, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.

"Kat Cammack has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — SHE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!"

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
2025-07-14
Tuesday, 14 October 2025 09:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

