Trump Endorses Blue State GOP Rep. Vince Fong

President Donald Trump issued a wave of Republican endorsements Tuesday night, including one for Rep. Vince Fong, R-Calif., as the midterm elections will decide the narrow House majority.

"Congressman Vince Fong is a terrific Representative for the incredible people of California's 20th Congressional District!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Vince has a strong Record of SUCCESS, and compelling support from his Community. In Congress, he is fighting tirelessly to Deliver Sustainable Water Solutions, Champion our Amazing Farmers and Ranchers, Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Advocate for our Great Military/Veterans, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.

"Vince Fong has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"